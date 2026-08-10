Ukrainian drone attack on an oil hub inside Russia leaves 13 dead

A Ukrainian drone strike killed at least ‌13 people, including Central Asian nationals and a child, and wounded 39 others in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, authorities said on Monday, one of the heaviest civilian tolls in Russia in months.

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal case ??into what they qualified as a terrorist attack, saying in a statement that Ukraine had struck ​residential areas and that a child was among those civilians killed. Ukraine's military said it had hit Tatneft's TANECO ​oil refinery in the Tatarstan region, about 800 km (497 miles) east of Moscow, adding that a ​fire was recorded at the facility.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the ​strike had hit industrial facilities and residential buildings and accused Kyiv of deliberately attacking civilians. Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly said they do not target civilians. Seven Uzbek citizens were among those killed in Nizhnekamsk, the Uzbek consulate in Kazan said. A Tajik ​citizen was also killed, Russian state news agency TASS cited the Tajik foreign ministry as saying. Nine ​out of 13 victims were in a hostel at the time of the strike, Russian state news agency RIA said, ‌citing ??the press office of the head of the region. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

In videos verified by Reuters on social media, smoke can be seen rising over the oil refinery. The TANECO refinery, which was also hit by Ukraine in early June, processed 17 million metric tons of crude oil in 2024, producing ​2.7 million tons of gasoline ​and 8.5 million ??tons of diesel fuel. Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian oil refineries in recent months in a campaign that has caused fuel shortages in many parts of ​Russia, although authorities say that most of those initial problems have since been ​resolved. Ukraine says ??it wants to bring the price of Russia's war home to ordinary Russians. Moscow has imported fuel from overseas to help bolster supplies.