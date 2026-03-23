Ukrainian drone strike hits Russia's Primorsk oil port, damages fuel tank

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, one of the country’s key oil export hubs, has damaged a fuel tank, according to local authorities.

Air defenses destroyed more than 50 drones over the region overnight, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region, said in a Telegram post early on Monday. Efforts to repel the attack were continuing, he said.

Emergency services are working to extinguish the blaze at the fuel storage tank at Primorsk, and personnel have been evacuated, Drozdenko said.

Primorsk is one of Russia’s main seaborne crude export terminals. The port has previously been targeted by Ukraine, including attacks in 2025 that temporarily disrupted loadings.