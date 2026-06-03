Ukrainian drones hit St. Petersburg oil terminal ahead of 'Russian Davos'

Ukrainian long-range drones struck an oil terminal in St. Petersburg and set it ablaze, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday, as the Russian city hosts an annual international economic forum that is a banner event for President Vladimir Putin.

The drones flew more than 1,000 kilometres to hit the terminal, Zelenskyy said on social media. Clouds of black smoke rose over the city's port after the attack. St. Petersburg is Russia's second-largest city and is where Putin was born.

Russian authorities said only that the Ukrainian drone strike targeted the city's infrastructure, without providing further details. The airport of St. Petersburg briefly suspended flights overnight because of the attack. Authorities also cut off mobile internet services.

With the front line changing little as swarms of drones hinder battlefield movement, both sides have sought an edge by increasingly launching long-range strikes. The war that followed Russia's invasion of its neighbour has now stretched into its fifth year, with no end in sight. Ukraine's drone successes embarrass Putin The latest strikes are an embarrassment for Putin, weeks after he pruned back an annual Victory Day parade in Moscow due to fears of Ukrainian drone attacks. Putin is set to speak on Friday at the economic forum in St. Petersburg that the Kremlin views as a prestigious event. The gathering has for decades been Russia's leading event for attracting foreign capital. It is sometimes called Russia's Davos, likening it to the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

Major Western investors and officials have stayed away since Russia invaded Ukraine more than four years ago. Saudi Arabia is a special guest country this year and is due to send a large business delegation. The strikes came a day after Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 22 civilians and wounding 138, as Moscow followed through with its threat of escalating its regular barrages. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia's deep strikes have already taken on a "systematic" character. Ukraine needs more air defence help Ukraine is short of American-made Patriot air defence missiles, in part because of US stocks depleted by the Iran war, leaving it vulnerable to Russia's ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed frustration with his own government's officials, saying there is an agreement "at the highest political level" for the purchase of Patriot systems but implementation is being held up by financial, legal and technical considerations. "The wait has taken too long," he said on social media, demanding that officials unblock the purchase or there will be "serious personnel decisions." NATO chief Mark Rutte arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday for talks with officials that likely will cover air defence needs. Ukraine's own long-range attacks are aimed at diminishing Russia's oil production, which is a key source of funding for Moscow, and disrupting weapon production.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted oil facilities at the port of St. Petersburg and nearby ports. Ukraine also strikes a Russian naval base and a weapons plant Ukrainian drone attacks overnight also hit the Kronstadt naval base, an old base for Russia's Baltic Fleet, and a manufacturing plant involved in weapon production in Russia's Tambov region, 600 kilometres from Ukraine, Zelenskyy said. Russia's Defence Ministry said that air defences downed 354 Ukrainian drones overnight. In the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region, a Ukrainian strike hit a bus that was travelling from Moscow to Crimea, killing seven and injuring 11, according to the Kremlin-appointed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin.