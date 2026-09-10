Zelenskyy's plane almost hit by drone while flying to Oslo, says Norway PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s plane was almost hit by a drone on Tuesday while he was arriving in Oslo from Moldova to attend the funeral of Norway’s King Harald V.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the incident in an interview with public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

“His plane was almost hit by a drone as it was taking off from Moldova. That is the reality he is facing,” Støre said, according to Deutsche Welle, which cited his interview.

Støre did not provide any further details about the incident. He added that the Ukrainian president had left for Canada to meet with leaders in Ottawa.

Later on Wednesday, a Norwegian government spokesperson said Zelenskyy’s flight was delayed after Norwegian airspace was closed following a drone alert. The spokesperson added that the Ukrainian president’s plane was able to depart after a Russian drone came down on Moldovan territory, Deutsche Welle reported. On Wednesday, eight people were killed in Russian attacks, including along the Ukraine-Moldova border and in the southeast, according to Ukrainian regional officials, Al Jazeera reported. In Norway, Zelenskyy held talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg regarding military aid, including air-defence support, as well as civilian assistance. He said in a post on social media that the meeting with Norwegian leaders focused on dividing responsibilities between governments and defence companies and agreeing on steps needed to produce the programme’s first practical results.