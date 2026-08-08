UN calls for accountability if people harmed during peaceful protest in PoK

Expressing concern over the security situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said there needs to be accountability for action taken against people engaging in peaceful protest.

"The Secretary-General supports the work of his High Commissioner, and we certainly hope that the pleas made by Mr. Turk will be listened to," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said here on Friday.

He was responding to a question by PTI on the situation in PoK and how the Secretary-General views the recent developments there.

Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk had expressed concern about the recent developments there, calling for impartial and thorough investigation into the death of protesters and Pakistan's ban of the Joint Awami Action Committee and arrest of its leaders.

Concerns were also raised about restrictions on internet access and public gathering in violation of the right of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. On whether there will be calls for accountability from the authorities on the crackdown on protestors, Haq said "it's important that all authorities everywhere allow for peaceful protest, and certainly that is the case here. If there have been people harmed for engaging in peaceful protest, there needs to be accountability for that." Turk had appealed for calm in PoK amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections at the end of the month, a statement issued in Geneva last month had said.