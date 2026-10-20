UN food agency cuts aid to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank amid fund crunch

The United Nations has cut food assistance to 5,00,000 Palestinians in Gaza and 2,00,000 in the West Bank due to a serious funding shortage, the head of the UN food agency said.

Carl Skau, acting head of the World Food Program, on Monday urged the international community to provide USD 450 million so the agency could restore the cut assistance and provide hot meals and food parcels in Gaza and the West Bank for the next six months.

Because of the money shortage, the number of people receiving assistance was reduced this month from 1.6 million to 1.1 million in Gaza and from 4,00,000 to 2,00,000 in the West Bank, he said.

Skau, who had just visited both territories, told UN correspondents in a video briefing from Jerusalem that life in Gaza remains "absolutely brutal" and incredibly dangerous, with UN teams recording about 50 attacks per day in the past week. Nonetheless, he said that since last October's ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, "we have been able to push back on famine". But an estimated 1.4 million people -- or 67 per cent of the population -- are still experiencing "acute food insecurity at crisis levels or worse", with around 2,00,000 requiring immediate food aid to prevent death from hunger, according to WFP.

Skau said WFP will now prioritise food to those most in need -- the sick, mothers and children at risk of malnutrition, and people closest to the "yellow line" dividing where Israeli forces remain and Palestinians can live. Adding to the difficulties, the Israeli military last week halted the shipment of commercial goods, including food, into Gaza. It said Monday it would resume coordinating the entry of commercial trucks into Gaza, but warned that future reports of merchants paying taxes to Hamas would lead to their licenses being revoked. In the West Bank, Skau said, escalating attacks by Israeli settlers have turned what used to be a human rights and protection crisis "into a hunger crisis, because food insecurity has more than doubled in the last three years". He said almost a million Palestinians there now need food assistance.