Union ministers, CMs attend PM Modi's Brics gala dinner in New Delhi

Union ministers and chief ministers of several states on Saturday attended a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honour of the leaders of Brics and other participating countries and organisations.

The Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Kiren Rijiju travelled together in two buses from the Parliament House complex amidst tight security.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and chief ministers of various states -- Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), and Rekha Gupta (Delhi) -- also travelled in the buses along with the Union ministers to the dinner venue Bharat Mandapam.