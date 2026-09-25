US 30-year Treasury yield hits highest since 2004 as global selloff deepens

US long-term Treasury yields rose to their highest level in more than two decades on Thursday, extending a global selloff in government bonds.

The yield on the US 30-year Treasury bond rose to 5.48 per cent, its highest level since 2004. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also climbed to 5.20 per cent, Reuters reported.

The news report said that investors are worried that high energy prices, strong economic growth and higher government spending could keep inflation elevated for longer.

Bond markets across major economies have been under pressure for months, pushing yields to multi-year highs. The rise in energy prices following the Iran war and concerns over higher government spending have added to the pressure.

Why investors are worried about US bond yields The latest rise in yields has increased concerns because the US Treasury market is the world's largest and most influential government bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield crossed 5 per cent this month. The level has only been reached briefly in recent decades, prompting investors to consider 6 per cent as a possible next threshold, the news report said. A further rise could put pressure on financial markets and companies by making borrowing more expensive. So far, investors have been able to absorb higher yields because the US economy remains strong. Corporate profits have also been robust, while heavy investment linked to the artificial intelligence boom has supported economic activity. However, higher borrowing costs are beginning to affect consumers. US 30-year mortgage rates are now about one percentage point above their level before the Iran war and have reached around 7 per cent, close to their highest level in two years, the news report said.

The 10-year Treasury yield has risen by 0.70 percentage point since the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting and by 1.25 percentage points since early March. What is long-term borrowing and why does its cost matter? Long-term borrowing refers to money raised by governments, companies or households that has to be repaid over a longer period, usually several years or decades. For the US government, the 30-year Treasury bond is one of the main ways to borrow money for the long term. Investors buy these bonds and, in return, receive interest from the government. When the yield on these bonds rises, it means the government has to offer investors a higher return to borrow money over a longer period. In simple terms, the cost of long-term borrowing goes up.

This can have wider effects. Higher government borrowing costs can increase the amount spent on interest payments. Companies may also face higher costs when they raise money through debt, while households can see higher mortgage and other loan rates. The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields are, therefore, important beyond the bond market. They influence borrowing costs across the wider US economy. Shorter-term Treasury yields are more closely linked to expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions. The 30-year yield, on the other hand, reflects how investors view the risks and returns involved in lending to the US government for several decades. Bond yields rise across major economies The pressure is not limited to the US. Major economies are also facing higher borrowing costs as governments increase spending and debt.

Germany's finance agency said on Thursday that federal borrowing is expected to reach a record €525.5 billion ($598 billion) in 2026. It is expected to rise further next year, mainly because of higher refinancing needs and growing requirements for special funds. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield briefly crossed 3.6 per cent this month, its highest level in 17 years. Japan’s bond yields also climbed on Thursday, with the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield reaching its highest level since 1996. The benchmark yield rose 10 basis points to 3.075 per cent, while the five-year yield gained 10 basis points to a record 2.375 per cent.