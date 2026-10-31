US appeals court rejects Trump's bid to set aside 20,000 California votes

By Erik Larson

A US appeals court denied a Trump administration request to force California to set aside mail-in ballots from up to 20,000 people who the federal government claims are likely noncitizens, setting up a potential Supreme Court showdown days before the midterm elections.

By a 2-1 vote, a panel in San Francisco on Friday rejected the government’s emergency request for an injunction that would have temporarily blocked the disputed ballots from being counted until the voters’ citizenship status can be verified.

The order requested by the government “might result in immense hardship to defendants and harm the public interest by risking the disenfranchisement of eligible voters and putting the entire tabulation process in jeopardy,” the appeals court said.

The Justice Department appealed after US District Judge David O. Carter issued a withering ruling denying the government’s request, saying it would “wreak havoc” on the elections and undermine the constitutional right of the states to oversee their own elections. President Donald Trump has been laser-focused on voter fraud claims across the country that Democratic-led states say are unfounded. California officials argue the government’s list can’t be trusted and that such an order would effectively disenfranchised thousands of citizens. The majority held in Friday’s ruling that the Justice Department “has not made the required showing that such extraordinary relief, during an ongoing election, is clearly required by law.”

The ruling was approved by two judges, Mark Bennett, a Trump appointee, and Gabriel P. Sanchez, an appointee of former President Joe Biden. Another Trump appointee, Patrick Bumatay, wrote in a dissenting opinion that the DOJ’s request was “reasonable” and would “not cancel any vote.” “The federal government proposes a modest remedy — stopping California from mixing the ballots of citizens and suspected noncitizens,” Bumatay wrote. The Justice Department didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. “California law makes it illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, and there are several state laws that guard against it. That is why it is exceptionally rare,” the state’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, said in a statement. “The administration’s baseless claims of widespread fraud are an attempt to sow doubt in our democratic process and risk disenfranchising eligible voters.”

In a ruling earlier this week, Carter framed his decision as protecting the right to vote as well as the right of the states to oversee federal elections, a practice enshrined in the Constitution. ‘Never Before’ “Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Carter wrote in the Oct. 28 decision. The same appellate panel previously voted 2-1 to deny an attempt by the Justice Department to skip over Carter before he could rule to expedite the process. The majority rejected the DOJ’s argument that Carter wasn’t moving fast enough and blamed the government for the tight time-frame.

The administration’s Oct. 15 suit against California and its ongoing effort to pressure other states to segregate similar ballots has triggered a backlash from national Democrats. Groups including the Democratic Senate and House campaign committees filed a federal lawsuit against Trump to try to block the effort, claiming the government’s purported lists of noncitizens are based on “shoddy” data and that Trump is interfering in the elections. The judge in that case has said he will rule on Monday, the day before the elections, on the Democrats’ request to temporarily block the ballot-segregation effort nationwide, which federal officials argue is warranted to prevent votes by US citizens from being diluted by illegally cast ballots.