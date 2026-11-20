By Maggie Eastland and Brody Ford

Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. received US Commerce Department approval earlier this year to ship hundreds of thousands of AI chips to Chinese customers, including some companies that were later added to a Pentagon list of businesses accused of aiding China’s military, according to new documents.

As of May, the US had granted permission to buy a total of 272,000 older-generation AI processors to Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc., along with electric-vehicle maker BYD Co., licensing data released on Thursday by the House Foreign Affairs House Committee show.

The Pentagon had briefly added Alibaba, Baidu and BYD to its roster of military companies in February, before the list was withdrawn. Those names were included in a June update of the list, meaning they hadn’t been formally blacklisted at the time Commerce officials approved the licenses. Tencent, however — which received US permission to buy 150,000 chips — was put on the Pentagon’s so-called 1260H list in January 2025. The House panel’s disclosures offer more ammunition to policymakers in Washington who want an even tougher crackdown on AI chip exports to China. Nvidia and AMD, two of the most valuable US companies, are already largely locked out of the potentially biggest market to their products. They’ve lobbied, unsuccessfully, for freedom to ship AI-related hardware to the Asian nation, arguing it actually helps US national security.

The findings promise to intensify congressional scrutiny of the Commerce Department and its Bureau of Industry and Security, which is responsible for US export restrictions on sensitive technology including AI chips. The head of BIS, Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler, has come under increased pressure from lawmakers for answers about whether Nvidia intervened in a smuggling investigation. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast released the data a week after Jensen Huang’s ouster as Nvidia chief executive officer, an episode that put a spotlight on whether the chipmaker and the Trump administration had done enough to abide by US export curbs aimed at keeping advanced American technology out of China.

Mast’s committee has asked Kessler to appear in early December for a hearing on the matter, though the BIS chief so far has not yet publicly agreed to appear. On Dec. 1, Huang is scheduled to deliver a closed-door briefing to three House national security committees, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to brief the Senate Banking panel, though a date has not yet been finalised. An Nvidia spokesperson said that the review and licensing process spanned more than half a year, with approvals subject to strict conditions and limited volumes. In a statement, an AMD spokesperson said the company “complies with applicable U.S. export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations.”

Spokespeople for BIS didn’t respond to a request for comment. The licensing data show that US AI chip designers were keen to gain a foothold in the Chinese market. That’s set to become even harder under a new rule announced by Commerce this week aimed at blocking Chinese companies from overseas access to AI processors. Export license applications had piled up after President Donald Trump agreed in late 2025 to let Nvidia export its older-generation H200 AI processors to approved Chinese buyers — a decision that came after intense lobbying by Huang. As part of the agreement, AMD was allowed to sell its Instinct MI325X chips.

Overall, Nvidia and AMD requested to export 3.4 million AI chips to China, data posted by the committee show. Mast’s panel has oversight of BIS and received the information directly from the administration. BIS ultimately approved far fewer shipments to Chinese customers than were requested, allowing sales of nearly 880,000 AI chips. Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba received a small share of the chips its desired, securing approval for 75,000 AI chip sales out of about 950,000 requested, according to the data. Tencent, Baidu, and BYD each saw their full requests approved. The document released by the House committee didn’t specify which chips the approved Chinese firms had applied to acquire.