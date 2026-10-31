US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine, funded by allies

The Trump administration has said that it has approved a proposed USD 2.1 billion sale of Patriot air defense interceptors for Ukraine after Kyiv had accused the Pentagon of delaying delivery of the vital munition needed to stop Russian ballistic missiles.

The State Department said 500 Patriot missiles are being purchased for Ukraine with donations from Canada, Germany and Norway through a US programme and that no American funds were involved.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe," the department said in a press release.