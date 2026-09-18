US approves visas for top Iranian leaders to attend UN high-level meeting

The Trump administration has approved visas for top Iranian officials, including the president and foreign minister, to attend next week's UN General Assembly high-level meeting in New York even as the two countries are locked in a stalemated war.

The State Department said Thursday that it had approved visas for Iran's "core delegation," along with essential staffers to participate in the UN meetings. The core delegation includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to visa privacy laws.

"Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend the UN General Assembly High Level Week. The delegation will be under travel restrictions and will face prohibitions on the purchase of luxury and other goods per our policy. The delegation is smaller than last year," the statement said.