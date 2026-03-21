US attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat leaves 2 dead in eastern Pacific

A US military attack on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean has left one survivor and two people dead, US officials have said, as the Trump administration pursues its campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.

US Southern Command said in a post on X on Friday that it immediately notified the US Coast Guard to activate a search for three people who survived the strike. The Coast Guard said in a statement that one of its ships recovered two dead bodies and one survivor, and transferred them to the Costa Rican Coast Guard.

The latest attack brings the number of people who've been killed in boat strikes by the US military to at least 159 since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls "narcoterrorists" in early September.