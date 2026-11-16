US aviation shutdown explained: What caused the FAA nationwide ground stop

The US aviation network is recovering after a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on November 13 brought flight departures across the country to a halt for nearly five hours. While the regulator lifted the restriction the same evening after stabilising its air traffic control systems, the disruption continued over the weekend, with more than 11,500 flights cancelled or delayed on Sunday alone.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expects airline operations to return to normal by Monday. A preliminary investigation has traced the disruption to excessive data traffic triggered by problems involving routers at two FAA facilities.

What happened on November 13? According to the FAA, the disruption began at approximately 3.30 pm Eastern Time on November 13, when it experienced a technical problem affecting its telecommunications network. The network supports communications and radar systems used by air traffic controllers to manage aircraft across the country. The instability spread across 17 of the FAA's 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCCs), according to the agency. It also affected several Terminal Radar Approach Controls, which manage aircraft arriving at and departing from airports in their respective areas. The FAA subsequently issued a nationwide ground stop, temporarily halting departures at airports across the US. The instruction was imposed on safety grounds because the disruption affected systems that controllers rely on to communicate with pilots and monitor aircraft.

Flights already airborne were allowed to continue to their destinations or land at alternate airports where necessary. According to the US Department of Transportation, approximately 3,500 aircraft were in the air when the ground stop was imposed. They were safely brought to the ground by pilots and air traffic controllers. The FAA stabilised the system and lifted the ground stop at approximately 8.15 pm ET, ending nearly five hours of disruption. However, lifting the order did not immediately restore normal flight schedules. What caused the nationwide ground stop? The FAA's preliminary investigation points to excessive data traffic affecting its legacy telecommunications infrastructure. In its November 15 update, the agency said its ageing equipment became unstable after its FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure (FTI) network began receiving approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The resulting data surge disrupted the network and created instability in aircraft communications and radar feeds.

The FAA identified two potential sources of the excessive data traffic: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas. At the Arkansas site, the FAA's telecommunications service provider L3Harris, had been carrying out maintenance there. Transportation secretary said the authorities were examining whether the problem resulted from user error, an installation mistake or faulty equipment supplied by the contractor. Was it a cyberattack? The FAA found no evidence of a cyberattack or an external malicious actor. It also clarified that the incident was not a complete loss of communications. Some radio frequencies and radar feeds remained operational throughout the disruption, allowing controllers to maintain contact with aircraft and track their movements.

Critical flights, including life-saving, law enforcement and military operations, continued without interruption, according to the agency. The FAA said established safety procedures helped controllers and pilots manage the situation. The nationwide ground stop was imposed as a precaution to prevent the instability from compromising the safe management of air traffic. How many flights were affected? According to the FAA, airlines cancelled approximately 12,462 flights on November 13, including 9,082 cancellations by major airlines. The agency clarified that not all these cancellations were directly attributable to the nationwide ground stop. At least 827 flights were diverted during the disruption, according to a report by the Associated Press. Of these, 670 returned to their original departure airports, while 157 were diverted to other airports.