By Maggie Eastland and Alicia Diaz

The Trump administration put Megaspeed International on a US trade blacklist that bars it from buying advanced artificial intelligence chips, targeting a Singapore-based firm at the heart of the scandal that briefly cost Jensen Huang his job at Nvidia Corp.

In a filing Monday, the Commerce Department moved to formally add the company established by Chinese spy suspect Alice Huang to its so-called entity list, a designation that would restrict the company from buying AI chips and other advanced technology without a US government license. The listing also named a Singapore-based unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., prompting the e-commerce giant-turned AI developer to deny it had ever diverted restricted semiconductors.

Revelations this month about Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang put a fresh spotlight on allegations that Megaspeed may have been smuggling Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips into China. The episode spurred questions about whether Commerce had been rigorously enforcing US export controls designed to keep sensitive technology from falling into adversaries’ hands. Rounding out the roster were five other entities across Southeast Asia, including a Malaysian subsidiary of Megaspeed’s called Speedmatrix, all added based on US concerns that their activities could pose a threat to US national security. Megaspeed did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its inclusion on the entity list. It has previously denied wrongdoing and said that it complies with all applicable US and local laws governing shipments of advanced technology. “These additions are being made because of the significant risk of these entities being or becoming involved in the diversion of advanced computing commodities to unauthorised end uses or end users,” the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees export controls, said in the filing.

Commerce posted its decision hours after Nvidia’s board brought Huang back as CEO in a stunning reversal of his ouster from the company less than two weeks ago. Huang had resigned after admitting to multiple extramarital affairs, including with a woman named Alice Huang who had been a top Megaspeed executive and was suspected by the US of spying for China. Jensen Huang’s return to the top job at Nvidia came after President Donald Trump intervened with the chipmaker’s board, offering his assurances that there would be no threat to national security in bringing the ousted CEO back to the company he had co-founded more than three decades ago. Trump had been open about his desire to see Huang return as Nvidia chief, saying publicly that he saw it as critical to US economic security.

Once the spinoff of a Chinese gaming enterprise called 7Road, Megaspeed rose to prominence amid the AI boom, but for more than a year, the US government has been investigating both its ownership structure and whether it has smuggled Nvidia chips into China. The Justice Department has also been probing Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, who had been in contact with China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was romantically involved with the Nvidia CEO, according to New York Times reporting. Megaspeed has said that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025. She is now in China with the knowledge of the government in Beijing, Bloomberg has reported.

In joint statement published last week, the Justice and Commerce Departments provided a rare update on their investigations into potential export control violations by Megaspeed. The agencies said the US inquiry began in 2024 and that in May 2025, Commerce officials had requested Megaspeed sales records from Nvidia. In June last year, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its so-called no sell list, the agencies said, but the Bureau of Industry and Security which is responsible for enforcing rules that restrict chip sales to China never placed the firm on its own blacklist. Around the same time, BIS said its agents conducted an end-use check of Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang, who is now in China.

Commerce officials had come under intensifying pressure to list Megaspeed by US lawmakers, who seized on the turmoil at Nvidia to press for answers about enforcement of export restrictions. Last week, Republican Senator Pete Ricketts proposed legislation that would have forced Commerce to decide within 30 days whether to blacklist Megaspeed and impose interim restrictions in the meantime. Adding to the tension, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had publicly blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in recent weeks for failing to put Megaspeed on the entity list. “Many other departments were pushing for this, and Commerce had the pen,” Bessent said on CNBC the day after Huang’s resignation.

Yet before departing last week for a trip to Asia, where he would take part in a series of regional summits, Trump backed Lutnick publicly, saying that he understood both sides of the issue and that his Commerce Secretary was simply being careful not to upset China. Enthusiasm for the entity listing faded among some advocates of a tougher stance toward China, including Chris McGuire, a former National Security Council official, who questioned whether it was written in a way that would allow the US to block the sale of AI chips to Megaspeed at all. The interim rule published Monday differed from previous entity listings targeting AI chip purchases of blacklisted firms because it left out a footnote that’s often present to make it clear that foreign-produced items are included in export bans so long as they contain US technology. That led McGuire to question whether the measure has enough authority to block the listed firms from purchasing AI chips, an interpretation that BIS officials rejected.

“It is now unlawful to export any advanced SI chips to Megaspeed, even if the chips are produced outside the United States,” BIS spokesperson Thomas Wackman said in a statement, using Trump’s preferred term of super intelligence to refer to AI. A Commerce official added that there’s no need for BIS to include a provision giving the US extraterritorial authority for the rule to have an impact, since existing regulations already carry that authority for advanced computing, which puts all AI chips shipped abroad under BIS jurisdiction. Megaspeed’s blacklisting marked the latest in a series of recent moves by the administration to tighten up its handling of export controls in the wake of the Nvidia scandal. Last week, the Commerce Department unveiled a rule designed to limit the ability of Chinese firms to access Nvidia’s AI chips in data centers located outside China.

The measure requires data center operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to obtain a US government license before exporting advanced AI chips from Nvidia and other American manufacturers to customers in those countries. The Commerce Department said that the rule was “written by and at the direction” of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council, suggesting that pressure from officials outside Commerce played a significant role in its release. The licenses are subject to approval on a case-by-case basis. Propelled by the Nvidia scandal, Republican and Democratic lawmakers are rallying behind legislation that would curtail China’s access to AI chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment that may win passage within weeks.