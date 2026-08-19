US, Canada reach deal to delay 50% tariffs on Canadian imports: Trump

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was delaying the 50 per cent US tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports after the two countries reached a last-minute deal hours before the sanctions were to go into effect.

The announcement, which Trump made on his social media platform, buys time for more negotiations and avoids, for now, another strain in already tense relations between the historic allies.

"I have paused the 50 per cent Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the USA., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" Trump posted on Truth Social less than two hours before the 12.01 am. Wednesday deadline.