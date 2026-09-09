US-Canada trade war escalates: A look at which goods face new tariffs

The trade dispute between the United States and Canada has entered a fresh phase, with both countries imposing new restrictions on each other’s goods, deepening an 18-month trade dispute.

US President Donald Trump has signed a series of measures targeting Canadian imports, including dairy products, alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and automotive goods. Canada, meanwhile, has brought in retaliatory tariffs on hundreds of US products worth about $28 billion.

What is the US banning from Canada?

The Trump administration has announced five directives covering Canadian goods and existing tariff arrangements.

Under the first directive, the US has excluded certain Canadian motor vehicles and auto parts from entering the country. Washington says Canada’s tariff system and quotas put American automobile manufacturers at a disadvantage.

Another directive expands the list of Canadian products facing additional duties in response to Canadian restrictions on US alcoholic beverages. The US has also ordered an import ban on selected Canadian dairy products. The White House has criticised Canada’s system for allocating tariff-rate quotas on cheese, saying it creates an unfair barrier for American dairy producers. Canadian alcoholic beverages are also facing an import ban. Washington says the measure is a response to Canadian provincial rules that restrict the sale and distribution of US beer, wine and spirits while allowing products from other countries. A separate directive changes the list of Canadian goods subject to additional duties linked to the automotive dispute.

ALSO READ: US widens Canada trade war with import bans, new tariffs on key products According to US officials, the latest measures include bans on Canadian dairy products, most alcoholic beverages and motorcycles. These bans are expected to take effect in about three weeks. Tariffs are also being reshuffled The US has also changed the list of Canadian goods covered by an earlier round of tariffs announced on July 20. Some products, including cement, road salt and certain medical supplies, have been removed from the list. At the same time, additional goods such as all-terrain vehicles, certain cheeses and motorboats have been added. These changes are expected to come into effect within a week.

A separate US threat to increase tariffs on Canadian cars and metals to 50 per cent from January 1 remains in place. The White House has linked the measures to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. The provision gives the US president powers to restrict imports from countries considered to be discriminating against American trade. Why is Washington targeting Canada? The US administration says Canada has failed to meet commitments made during trade negotiations. According to the White House, Ottawa had agreed to address measures that Washington considers discriminatory. The US said negotiations broke down after Canada failed to honour those commitments.

The administration also pointed to Canadian provincial restrictions on American alcohol and access for US companies to provincial procurement markets. Trump has separately ordered US government agencies to stop buying Canadian products through the federal government's main purchasing system. The General Services Administration and the Office of the US Trade Representative have been directed to begin removing Canadian-origin goods from federal procurement channels. The government purchasing market involved is estimated to be worth about $50 billion. Trump said Canadian companies have benefited from access to US government contracts while American small businesses have faced barriers in Canada. He described the policy as one of “NO RECIPROCITY - NO ACCESS!”, saying Canadian goods will remain excluded from US government supply lists until Ottawa provides what Washington considers equal access for American businesses and farmers.

Canada retaliates with tariffs on US goods The US announced the measures soon after Canada announced its own tariffs on American products. The latest Canadian measures came into force at 12:01 am on Tuesday (local time) and cover nearly 700 US products. The tariffs range from 15 per cent to 50 per cent and apply to goods worth about $28 billion. The affected products include steel and aluminium as well as consumer and other manufactured goods such as toilet paper and coin-operated arcade machines. The measures are part of Canada’s dollar-for-dollar response to US tariffs imposed on a wide range of Canadian products on August 22.

Those US tariffs affected goods worth more than $28 billion, including plywood, cement, wine and hockey sticks. The latest tariffs are putting pressure on Canadian businesses, particularly smaller firms that depend heavily on US products. ALSO READ: Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US goods take effect as trade talks stall Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said many small business owners feel caught in the middle of the dispute. “The previous rounds affected large commodities, and things like cars. This round is focused on my members, small and medium-sized business owners across Canada, who are in really rough shape right now,” Kelly told CBC News.