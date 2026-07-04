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US cancels Independence Day parade in Washington DC due to extreme heat

Authorities scrap the capital's 250th Independence Day parade after heat index forecasts of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, with nearly 200 million people under heat alerts

Tourists cool off in the shade during high temperatures in Washington, DC on July 3
Tourists cool off in the shade during high temperatures in Washington, DC on July 3 | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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By Sarah Gray and Lauren Rosenthal
 
America’s Independence Day Parade in Washington DC has been canceled due to extreme heat, the latest event to be disrupted by a searing heat dome that continues to hover over the east of the country. 
The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for DC with heat index values expected to reach between 110 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, organisers said in an email late Friday. The parade was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence. 
 
“This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators, and staff as the top priority,” according to the statement.
 
The dangerous heat wave has brought triple-digit temperatures to many American cities. More than 197 million people spanning from Kansas to Maine found themselves under extreme heat warnings or heat advisories on Friday, according to the US Weather Prediction Center.
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Topics :United StatesHeatwavesHeatwave

First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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