US cancels Independence Day parade in Washington DC due to extreme heat

By Sarah Gray and Lauren Rosenthal

America’s Independence Day Parade in Washington DC has been canceled due to extreme heat, the latest event to be disrupted by a searing heat dome that continues to hover over the east of the country.

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning for DC with heat index values expected to reach between 110 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, organisers said in an email late Friday. The parade was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence.

“This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators, and staff as the top priority,” according to the statement.