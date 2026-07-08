US cracks down on Lawrence Bishnoi gang; 24 arrested in global raids

Law enforcement agencies in the US, Canada and Europe on Tuesday swooped on three India-based transnational crime networks, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, resulting in the arrest of 24 suspects.

The US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said the crackdown was the result of a years-long federal investigation into the syndicates “engaged in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, the trafficking of bulk quantities of narcotics across international borders".

The three indictments charge 37 defendants, including two accused of running global criminal syndicates from Indian jails. Thirteen suspects were arrested in the United States, including 11 in California, one in Indiana, and one in Georgia.

Three more arrests were made in Canada and one in Spain, while seven defendants were already in custody before the operation.The authorities are searching for 10 fugitives believed to be in the US, India and Europe, said the statement. "Working together, law enforcement in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia are determined to target and dismantle these criminal organisations wherever they operate. There is no safe harbor for these thugs," First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli told a news conference in Los Angeles. The authorities say they seized about 1,000 kg cocaine and 1 kg heroin along with $40,000 in cash and a dozen firearms.

Lawrence Bishnoi charged with killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar The US authorities charged Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar with ordering the murder of Khalistani separatist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar . Two gunmen had shot and killed Najjar as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023. Prosecutors allege that the syndicate regularly targeted prominent religious, social and political figures to spread fear and extort members of the community. In November 2023, Bishnoi also claimed responsibility for a shooting at the Vancouver home of a prominent Indian actor and singer, according to the indictment.

The group allegedly used WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging apps to threaten victims and their families and demand money. In one case, defendants allegedly demanded $5 million from a victim in Thousand Oaks, California, in late 2025 and early 2026. Nijjar's murder resulted in a diplomatic row between India and Canada, with Ottawa alleging involvement of some Indian government officials. India denied the allegations as unsubstantiated. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar. Who is Lawrence Bishnoi and why is he in jail? Bishnoi, 32, is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail. He has been behind bars since 2015 on charges of running a trans-national crime and drugs syndicate.