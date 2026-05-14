US-China economic ties are 'win-win': Xi tells Trump during talks

Economic ties between China and the United States are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump during their talks, according to the Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

"Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world," Xi said.

The Chinese president said facts have shown time and again there are no winners in trade wars, calling on both sides to jointly sustain the good momentum they have worked hard to build, Xinhua reported.

"Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice," he said.

Trump concludes tour of Temple of Heaven Trump was expected to return to his hotel before he returns to the Great Hall of the People to attend a state banquet in his honour. Asian shares mixed and Chinese stocks trade lower Asian shares were mixed Thursday as investors closely monitored takeaways from US President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. The Shanghai Composite index lost 1 per cent to 4,199.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent to 26,478.99. Markets in Japan and South Korea were higher, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 up 0.2 per cent and Seoul's Kospi gaining 1 per cent.