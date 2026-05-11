US, China eye rebalancing economic ties during upcoming Trump-Xi talks

US President Donald Trump is set to embark on his three-day visit to China with the objective of rebalancing trade, safeguarding US economic strength and national security. Senior US officials said that topics expected between the two sides include continued work on a US-China Board of Trade and Board of Investment. The two countries will focus on identifying mutual areas of interest in trade.

The two sides will also discuss additional agreements on industry, spanning aerospace, agriculture and energy, and following this productive visit, Trump looks forward to hosting President Xi and Madam Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington DC later this year, the official said.

Some of the highlights of Trump's visit to China include the arrival, which is scheduled for Wednesday, participation in a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and a visit to the Temple of Heaven. The POTUS would also participate in a state banquet and on Friday in a bilateral working lunch with President Xi before leaving China. "On Wednesday evening, President Trump will arrive in Beijing. On Thursday morning, he will participate in a welcome ceremony and a bilateral meeting with President Xi. That afternoon, he will tour the Temple of Heaven with President Xi. That evening, he will participate in a state banquet, and on Friday morning, President Trump will participate in a bilateral tea and working lunch with President Xi before departing from China", the officials said.

The officials said that the visit would spearhead in delivering outcomes for Americans and rebalancing the economic ties with China. "The American people can expect the President to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country. These agreements will further rebalance trade with China while putting American workers, farmers and families first and safeguarding US economic strength and national security. Topics are expected to include continued work on the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment. The Board of Trade will allow the United States and China to manage trade between the government of the United States and the government of China across non-sensitive goods. The board of investment will provide a government-to-government forum for discussing investment-related issues," they said.

Speaking about the scale of the Board of Trade and how much trade is expected to be covered in it, a senior US official said, "You're looking at double-digit billions, is probably the best way to put it." Highlighting how the Chinese economy is governed in a centralized way, the official said that the Americans have found, over the past year, that a helpful way forward is for us to identify areas of mutual interest in trade, such as agricultural purchases and the purchases of aircraft. Speaking about the details of the engagements in China, the US official underlined how under Trump, the bilateral ties have refocused on rebuilding the safety, security and prosperity of Americans.