US-China tensions persist despite Trump-Xi summit's rare warmth: Trump aide

Serious differences persist between the US and China despite the recent summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington, which was marked by rare bonhomie, a close Trump aide said.

Both sides still have issues that predated Xi's visit last week and would continue working on them, Republican Senator Steve Daines, a close Trump aide and key interlocutor between Washington and Beijing, told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

"So that's again why it's really important to keep the dialogue going between two countries because both sides admit we've got some serious differences. But the answer is not to retreat. The answer is to stay engaged," Daines said.

Daines, who played a key backchannel role ahead of Xi's visit, was responding to US Ambassador to China David Perdue's accusation that Beijing was "weaponising" its dominant position in critical minerals. In an interview with Fox News Sunday on September 27, Perdue made these remarks. Rare earths, essential for products ranging from smartphones to fighter jets, remain a major source of contention between the world's two largest economies. A White House fact sheet on last week's summit said both sides would continue working on US concerns over supply chain shortages involving rare earths and other critical minerals, with the goal of ensuring shipments return to appropriate levels.

During Xi's visit, the two sides also announced a two-month extension of the October 2025 trade truce reached in Busan, South Korea, which included China's commitment to increase critical metals supplies to the US. China accounts for about 70 per cent of global rare earth mining and nearly 90 per cent of processing. Taiwan remains another major point of contention between Washington and Beijing. On questions regarding the uncertainty surrounding US arms sales to Taiwan, Daines said Trump was "probably one person that has that answer". "It's going to be an ongoing topic. It's not going away," he said. The White House had paused a USD 14 billion arms package for Taiwan, including advanced air and missile defence systems, shortly before Trump's visit to Beijing in May despite congressional approval. An earlier USD 11 billion US arms sale announced in December had drawn a strong reaction from Beijing.