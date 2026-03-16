US-China trade talks begin in Paris, paving way for Trump-Xi summit

Representatives from Beijing and Washington began their economic and trade talks in Paris on Sunday, paving the way for US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in about two weeks.

The delegations, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, convened in the French capital in the morning, China's official news agency Xinhua reported. The White House has said that Trump will travel to China from March 31 to April 2, though Beijing has not officially confirmed it.

Bessent said on Thursday that his team will continue to deliver results that put America's farmers, workers and businesses first. The US Treasury Department said Bessent will meet He on Sunday and Monday.

China's commerce ministry said Friday the two sides are set to discuss "trade and economic issues of mutual concern." Trump's visit to China will be the first for a US president since he went in his first term in 2017. It will come five months after the two leaders met in the South Korean city of Busan and agreed to a one-year truce in a trade war that temporarily saw tit-for-tat tariffs soar to triple digits before the two sides climbed down. Still, trade remains a source of tensions. The commerce ministry hit back against the Trump administration's new trade investigation into 16 trading partners, which included China. The investigation - which came after a Supreme Court ruling struck down Trump's sweeping global tariffs that were imposed last year - could pave the way for new tariffs.

The US also launched a separate investigation into the import of goods made with forced labor from countries including China. China said Monday that it had already made representations over concerns about the new investigation to the US "It's a mistake on top of a mistake, that severely harms the global supply chain's safety and stability," according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce. Another issue that could be discussed is the Iran war, especially when global anxiety is soaring over oil prices and supplies. Trump said Saturday that he hopes China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others will send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe." Before Sunday's talks, Gary Ng, a senior economist at French bank Natixis and a research fellow at the Central European Institute of Asian Studies, said the Paris meeting is likely the most important bilateral one before the Xi-Trump summit.