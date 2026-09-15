US confirms it has weapons in space as China, Russia expand military reach

The United States (US) has for the first time publicly acknowledged that its military has weapons deployed in space, as Washington faces growing military competition from China and Russia in orbit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said the US has “on-orbit space control weapons” that can defend American forces against hostile actions by adversaries. He made the remarks at an Air & Space Forces Association conference in Maryland.

Meink did not disclose the weapon's nature or provide details about its capabilities. He described the system as important to US deterrence, while cautioning that revealing further information about it could undermine that objective.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia faces 'worst-case scenario' after being rebuffed by Trump The air force secretary said the US needed to ensure it could “operate freely” in space, calling the domain important to both American military and economic security. US expands space capabilities Meink's remarks come as the administration of President Donald Trump moves to expand US space-based military capabilities as part of its planned “Golden Dome” missile defence system. The air force secretary said that the programme now had “flight-ready hardware” for space-based interceptors, which are intended to destroy incoming missiles while they are in space. Clayton Swope, deputy director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Financial Times that space control could involve operations both in orbit and on Earth. These could include attacks on satellite ground stations or jamming satellite communications.