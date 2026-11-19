A US federal court has ordered the delivery of summonses to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel through Delhi courts in connection with a lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

In an order dated November 13, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York directed its clerk to send the summonses and accompanying judicial documents to the Patiala House District Court for Doval, and the Dwarka and Tis Hazari district courts for Goel.

"The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court," says an order by Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

Citing the Hague Conventions and relevant provisions of the Indian Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), Failla said foreign courts can serve summonses to Doval and Goel through Indian courts. The CPC permits summonses issued by foreign civil courts notified by the central government to be transmitted to Indian courts and served in the same manner as summonses issued by domestic courts. The US court order stated that the standard procedure for serving the summonses through India's central authority under the Hague Convention had been attempted but rejected. The court subsequently authorised an alternative mode of service under Article 19 of the convention and the relevant provisions of India's CPC.

Pannun, a US-based legal counsel for the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has filed the civil lawsuit seeking damages over an alleged attempt on his life. He has accused Doval of orchestrating the alleged assassination plot with the involvement of India's external intelligence agency RAW. Last month, the US court attempted to deliver the summonses to Doval and Goel through a diplomatic note issued by the State Department to the Indian Embassy in Washington. India has rejected the lawsuit, calling it "fabricated and malicious". "We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also, we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on November 10.