Indian national Nikhil Gupta was sentenced to 235 months in jail by a US federal judge on Friday for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil.

US District Judge Victor Marrero in the Southern District of New York announced the verdict.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Pannun, who holds dual American and Canadian citizenship, was present in the court when the verdict was announced.