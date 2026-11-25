Goldman Sachs said strong US data-center power capacity growth ​is likely to continue through 2028, posing upside risks to power and natural gas demand as the AI boom drives the construction of more, larger and increasingly power-dense facilities.

The brokerage said an ​additional 52 gigawatts ​of data-center power capacity could come online in 2028.

"Year-to-date, ​data-center power capacity and demand have increased by nearly 30% in the US, contributing to more than one third of US total power demand ​growth," Goldman said in a note dated Tuesday.

The rapid expansion could further tighten US power ​markets and increase natural gas demand, reinforcing Goldman's bullish outlook for Henry Hub gas prices between 2028 and 2030.