Home / World News / Iran's new supreme leader 'wounded, likely disfigured', says Hegseth

Iran's new supreme leader 'wounded, likely disfigured', says Hegseth

"We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," Hegseth told a press conference

Pete Hegseth
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s new leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been wounded as part of the US and Israeli campaign against the country. 
 
“We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured,” Hegseth told a press conference. He said the US was “on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before.”
 
President Donald Trump had earlier told Fox News in an interview that Khamenei was “damaged” and that “he’s probably alive in some form.”
 
The Iran war has sent oil prices up to about $100 a barrel with the vital Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, and US gas pump prices have continued to rise in turn.
 
On Thursday, Khamenei threatened to open “other fronts” in the conflict in his first public comments since assuming his role.
     
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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictWest AsiaUnited States

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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