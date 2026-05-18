US deportation push separated 100,000 families, report estimates

A new analysis suggests that more than 100,000 children have been separated from their parents during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Roughly three-quarters of those children are likely United States citizens, according to estimates from the Brookings Institution shared with The New York Times.

The Brookings estimate of the number of children who are US citizens is more than double the figure that would be expected over the same period based on official Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data.

The researchers argued that official statistics undercount the number because of the way the government collects information.

The findings point to a scale of family separations far exceeding that of the first Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy in 2018, when about 5,500 children were removed from their parents immediately after crossing the southern border.