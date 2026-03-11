US destroys 16 mine-laying vessels as Iran threatens to block oil exports

The US military said it took out multiple Iranian vessels on Tuesday as the Islamic Republic vowed to block the region's oil exports and concerns grew about the country's threats to stop tankers from using a waterway through which 20 per cent of the world's oil is shipped.

The US destroyed 16 mine-laying Iranian vessels, though President Donald Trump said in social media posts that there were no reports of Iran planting explosives in the Strait of Hormuz.

The American military released the figure, along with unclassified footage of some of the vessels, after Trump earlier warned Iran against laying mines in the strait.

Both sides sharpened their rhetoric as the war entered its 11th day, with Trump threatening to hit Iran at "a level never seen before" if the country failed to immediately remove any mines it might have deployed in the channel. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth promised the most intense strikes yet, while the Pentagon detailed the broader toll of injuries sustained by US troops. The conflict's effects rippled across the West Asia and beyond. Iranian leaders ruled out talks, threatened Trump and launched new attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab countries. In Iran, residents of Tehran said they experienced some of the war's heaviest strikes. A woman said she saw a residential building get hit. She and others reached by The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity to prevent reprisals. Tens of thousands of Iranians have sought shelter in the countryside.

Lebanon reports more deaths Multiple Israeli strikes killed seven people across southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said early on Wednesday. Also killed was a Red Cross member who died early on Wednesday after an Israeli strike targeted his team on Monday while they were rescuing people following an earlier attack, the health ministry said. On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes killed four people, including a paramedic who worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Authority who was treating the wounded. Israel said it was working to intercept missiles from Iran and Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war.

In Iraq, drones targeted military bases inside Baghdad International Airport late on Tuesday, two security officials told AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press. Some drones fell near Iraqi security positions, while others landed near logistical support sites used by US-led coalition forces, one official said. Iranian attacks in the United Arab Emirates -- home to the business and travel hub of Dubai -- have killed six people and wounded 122 others. In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior said early on Wednesday that sirens were sounded, urging people to seek safety. The warnings came a day after an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people.

Pentagon says 140 US troops wounded since war began Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US forces hit more than 5,000 targets. The Pentagon separately said on Tuesday that about 140 US service members have been wounded in the war, and the "vast majority" of the injuries were minor, with 108 service members already back on duty. Eight US service members suffered severe injuries, and seven have been killed. In Iran, at least 1,230 people have been killed, while the death toll is more than 480 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials.

Iran's leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country's leadership, military, ballistic missiles and its disputed nuclear programme. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was "definitely not looking for a ceasefire". "We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again," he said. A top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, posted a warning to Trump, writing on X that "Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself". Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, faced growing scrutiny at home about the war. "I am not sure what the end game is, or what their plans are," Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said after a classified briefing that the Trump administration held on Tuesday for some lawmakers. Saudi Arabia's oil giant says tankers being rerouted to avoid Strait of Hormuz Iran has repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure with attacks that appear aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the US and Israel to end their strikes. It has also fired on Israel and US military bases in the region.

The US stock market held steadier on Tuesday as Wall Street waited for the next clue on when the war with Iran may end. Oil prices, meanwhile, remained well below their peaks hit on Monday. Such spikes have been rocking financial markets worldwide because of worries that the war could block the global flow of oil and natural gas for a long time. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it "will not allow the export of even a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice". Amin Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco, said tankers were being rerouted to avoid the strait, and that the company's east-west pipeline would reach its full capacity this week of seven million (70 lakh) barrels a day being brought to the Red Sea port of the Yanbu.

"The situation at the Strait of Hormuz is blocking sizable volumes of oil from the whole region," he said. "If this takes a long time, that will have serious impact on the global economy." Foreign nationals get out of region The UN refugee agency said on Tuesday that more than 667,000 people in Lebanon had registered as displaced -- an increase of over 100,000 since a day earlier -- and more than 85,000 people from Lebanon, mostly Syrians, had entered neighbouring Syria. The British government said the number of commercial flights from the UAE to the UK is returning to normal levels, with 32 flights operated on Monday from Dubai to Britain and another 36 scheduled on Tuesday. British Airways, however, said it has suspended flights to and from Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month.