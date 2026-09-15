US energy chief says Saudi's oil pipeline should be back online within days

Crude oil should be flowing through Saudi Arabia's vital East-West Pipeline within days, U.S. ??Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC on Tuesday, after the kingdom was forced to temporarily close it following attacks by Iran-aligned groups.

"It's still a detailed assessment, ‌but I think it will be measured ​in days," Wright said ​on the sidelines of a G20 energy meeting in Houston. He said ​Saudi Arabia is taking steps to move more oil out of the Strait of Hormuz with assistance from the U.S. military.

Sources that spoke to Reuters gave varying estimates of how long the pipeline would be offline, ​with one saying the damage could take as long as five to six ‌weeks to repair. Another said it could be fixed sooner and ​resume pumping partially while repairs take place.