Oil prices not high enough to cause demand destruction: US energy chief

Global oil prices have not climbed enough to cause demand destruction, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Monday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, even as markets continued to gyrate and global oil prices remained over $100 a barrel due to the US-Israel war on Iran. Wright’s remarks come amid one of the worst energy crises in decades following the closure of a key shipping channel and attacks on energy infra- structure in the West Asia that have sustained long-term damage.

Oil prices have climbed to multi-year highs and fuel prices in the US are sur- ging, creating potential trouble for President Donald Trump's Republican party ahead of the mid-term elections.