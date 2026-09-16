Fed rate decision tonight: Will inflation push Kevin Warsh towards a hike?

The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest rate decision at 11:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, as its two-day policy meeting concludes. The decision will be followed by Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s press conference at around midnight IST.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) began its meeting on September 15. The Fed has kept its interest rate unchanged at 3.50-3.75 per cent since January 2026.

Why is the Fed decision important?

A Reuters poll of 101 economists found that 86 expected the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75-4 per cent at the September meeting. This was a major change from the previous week's poll, when more than two-thirds of economists expected rates to remain unchanged.

Interest-rate futures were also pricing in close to a 90 per cent probability of a hike, according to Reuters. What is pushing the Fed towards a hike? Inflation remains the main concern. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent in August, following a 0.1 per cent increase in July, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-on-year basis, consumer inflation stood at 3.4 per cent in August, unchanged from July. At the same time, crude oil prices have risen above $100 a barrel amid renewed tensions in West Asia, adding to concerns about higher inflation.

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, has also remained well above its 2 per cent target. In July, three regional Fed presidents dissented from the decision to keep rates unchanged, preferring a 25-basis-point hike. Will there be more rate hikes? Markets are also watching what Warsh says about the path ahead. The Reuters poll found that nearly 53 per cent of economists expected at least one more rate increase by the end of March 2027. Interest-rate futures were pricing in expectations for several more increases through July 2027. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk told Reuters that a quarter-point increase could be an “opening move, not the final one”, highlighting expectations of further action if inflation remains high.

Trump wants lower rates The decision also comes amid repeated calls from US President Donald Trump for lower interest rates. Trump has said the US should have the world's lowest interest rates and has publicly pressed the Fed to reduce borrowing costs. Trump recently threatened trade restrictions unless the Fed lowered rates. Warsh, who took over as Fed chair in May this year, therefore faces a policy decision that will also be closely watched for its implications for the central bank's independence. What are markets watching? Bond markets have already reacted to expectations of tighter monetary policy. The 10-year US Treasury yield briefly moved above 5 per cent, a level it has not closed above since 2007, Bloomberg reported. Higher Treasury yields can raise borrowing costs across the economy, including mortgage rates.