US fuel supplies hit 12-year low as global oil crisis rages on

US gasoline supplies fell to the lowest level in 12 years, flashing a warning sign for higher pump prices as a global refining crisis pushes up fuel bills.

Stockpiles of gasoline dropped to 204 million barrels last week, according to US Department of Energy data released Wednesday. That's the lowest since November 2014. In the Midwest, where a Chicago-area refinery outage sharply tightened supplies, stockpiles are at all-time lows. The facility has since come back online.

Gasoline concerns have recently taken a backseat to the public discussion around diesel, which has emerged as a flashpoint in a global energy crisis. In the US, diesel prices near all-time-highs and seasonally low supplies are prompting discussion over an export ban or other measures to lower costs.