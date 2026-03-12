US gains from high oil prices, but Iran nuclear threat top priority: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said rising oil prices benefit the US economy but stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains his administration’s main priority.

In a post on Truth Social, “The United States is the largest oil producer in the world, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.”

US Energy Secretary comments on oil prices US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil prices are unlikely to reach $200 per barrel despite tensions in the West Asia region. “But of far greater interest and importance to me, as president, is stopping an evil empire, Iran, from having nuclear weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the world. I won’t ever let that happen!” he wrote.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the conflict involving Iran, which has severely affected cargo routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping corridor. Speaking to CNBC television, Wright said the United States could soon begin escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, although preparations were still underway. “It will happen relatively soon, but it can’t happen now. We’re simply not ready,” he said. When asked whether such an exercise could begin by the end of the month, Wright said it was likely. “I think that, yes, I think that is quite likely the case,” he added.

Conflict disrupts oil shipping Two crude tankers caught fire at an Iraqi port after suspected Iranian explosive boats struck them, while several other oil-laden ships remained stranded as the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed. The disruption to shipping came as the US-Israeli war on Iran widened and affected traffic through the strategic waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with international shipping routes. Iran insists strait should remain closed In his first public statement since assuming office, Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed as he signalled that Tehran would not retreat from the conflict in West Asia.