US govt should not block Chinese models to gain edge in AI race: Zuckerberg

The US government should ​not block Chinese models to gain an edge in the AI race, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday, as Washington warns that Chinese ‌companies could face penalties ​over the alleged ​theft of US technology.

Zuckerberg said that banning cutting-edge Chinese ​AI would not be "an effective solution," adding that US companies should "systematically" identify bottlenecks and roadblocks in order to better compete with Chinese AI firms.

Beijing-based Moonshot AI, whose ​recently released Kimi K3 model has drawn attention ‌for its coding capabilities, has intensified debate in Washington ​over whether Chinese developers are copying US models or rapidly closing the technological gap through their own research.