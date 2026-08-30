US govt to take 35% stake in Venezuelan mogul Betancourt's oil venture

The US government plans to take a 35 per cent passive stake in ​Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt's North American Blue Energy Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people involved in negotiating the deal.

The US also plans to secure preferential rights to purchase 20 per cent ‌of the company's production ​at cost, the WSJ reported.

The ​Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital plans to structure the ​investment through penny warrants that would yield the US an equity ownership in the business without significant capital investment, the WSJ reported.

The report comes only a day ​after US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the ‌US would take control of a fifth of Venezuela's ​vast oil reserves.