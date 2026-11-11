Home / World News / US House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defence Secretary Hegseth

US House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defence Secretary Hegseth

The vote came as Republicans grapple with the fallout from sweeping midterm losses that some in the party have blamed on the war in Iran and the resulting surge in gas prices

Pete Hegseth
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 8:14 AM IST
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The House on Tuesday turned aside a resolution to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, halting an effort to remove the Pentagon chief for his conduct in office and his handling of the war in Iran.

The vote came as Republicans grapple with the fallout from sweeping midterm losses that some in the party have blamed on the war in Iran and the resulting surge in gas prices. But after President Donald Trump signalled strong support for Hegseth, GOP lawmakers largely stood by the secretary on Tuesday. They rejected the impeachment effort led by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats.

The vote may only delay an impeachment push against Hegseth, with Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US RepublicansRepublican PartyUS Defence SecretaryUS PentagonPentagonImpeachment

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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