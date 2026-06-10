US inflation rises to 4.2%, highest in over 3 years on Iran war impact

US inflation accelerated in May to the fastest pace in more than three years as the Iran war pushed up energy prices, outstripping Americans’ pay gains.

The consumer price index climbed 0.5 per cent from April and 4.2 per cent from a year earlier, the most since early 2023, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Wednesday. An underlying gauge of inflation that excludes food and energy, however, rose a less-than-expected 0.2 per cent from the prior month.

More than half of the advance in the overall CPI was due to higher energy costs, though prices in some categories like transportation services, health insurance and new vehicles fell. That offers cold comfort for consumers who are already seeing price hikes eat into their paychecks.

Even if there’s a resolution to the conflict soon, economists see more price increases on the horizon, which could prompt Federal Reserve officials to consider an interest-rate increase this year. Beyond the initial energy shock, disruptions to fertilizer markets may eventually lead to higher grocery bills, while rising transportation costs could boost prices for all kinds of consumer goods. S&P 500 futures pared losses after the release, while Treasury yields were little changed. The CPI report showed prices of household essentials, aside from gasoline, rose at a more muted pace in May. Grocery prices rose 0.1 per cent , while energy services costs, a category which includes utilities prices like electricity and natural gas, also advanced at a slower pace. Gasoline climbed 7 per cent .

A separate report Wednesday that combines the inflation figures with recent wage data showed that real average hourly earnings fell 0.7 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest drop in more than three years. The combination of higher prices and weaker pay gains is putting more stress on household budgets at a time when consumer sentiment is already at record lows, and will likely be front and center in November’s midterm elections. President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have slumped as Americans have soured on his handling of the economy, which he had previously counted as an area of strength.

Key Categories Wednesday’s report showed airfares rose 2.7 per cent in May, and delivery services costs posted a firm advance for a third month. Those are two categories economists have been watching to assess whether higher energy prices are starting to filter into core inflation. Prices for goods excluding food and energy, another category which may see a boost from the impact of the war, fell 0.1 per cent , the most in more than a year. Economists have also been keeping an eye on goods prices for signs as to whether retailers are still passing on costs from Trump’s tariffs.