West Asia war: Iran ties truce to Lebanon; Israel says strikes to continue

Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the US and will begin talks with Washington in Islamabad starting Saturday. However, tensions remain high as Israel continues to strike Lebanon, which Tehran says could undermine the truce.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council accepted the temporary truce but warned the move “does not signify the end of the war". It added that any provocation would be met with force.

Reports earlier suggested Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz after Israeli attacks on Lebanon . The US demanded that Tehran reopen the strategic waterway. Later, the White House said the strait remains open and there are no disruptions.