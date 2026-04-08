West Asia war: US-Iran announce 2-week ceasefire; Trump hints at China role

In a dramatic move, the US and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire agreement an hour before President Donald Trump's deadline of Tuesday 8 pm (local time).

While Iran said it will allow safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, Trump said Washington finds Tehran's 10-point plan a workable basis for negotiation.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Wednesday:

US developments

Ahead of his Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump shared a statement saying Iran would allow safe passage through the strait if its power infrastructure is not attacked.

Trump said his decision follows conversations with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, and called it "a double-sided ceasefire".

In a telephonic conversation with AFP news, Trump said he believed China had persuaded Iran to negotiate, and said Tehran's enriched uranium would be "perfectly taken care of."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it a "victory for the United States", saying Washington has "achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days".

Iran’s latest moves

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed a “historic victory” after Trump suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign and agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

The council said nearly all of Iran’s objectives in the war had been achieved.

Demonstrators gathered on the streets of Tehran after the ceasefire announcement, chanting: “Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers”. Protesters also burned American and Israeli flags.

In the Farsi version of its 10-point ceasefire plan, Iran included the phrase “acceptance of enrichment” related to its nuclear programme. The wording was not included in the English versions shared with journalists by Iranian diplomats.

Israel’s military actions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the US-brokered ceasefire with Iran but added that it does not apply to fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He also said that Israel supports US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.

Developments in Gulf countries

Missile alerts were reported in both Israel and the United Arab Emirates early Wednesday, despite the ceasefire announcement.

Shipping companies are hoping to move more than 800 vessels currently trapped in the Persian Gulf if the Strait of Hormuz temporarily reopens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq welcomed the ceasefire announcement and called for “serious” and “sustainable” dialogue to build trust between the sides.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked Jubail Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia, a major hub for the kingdom’s downstream oil industry.

India-related developments

Consumption of sugar and edible oils in India, the world’s largest market for both, has declined. A shortage of commercial gas cylinders has forced restaurants to cut back operations during the summer holiday season.

Indian refiners are increasingly sourcing crude oil from Russia and Venezuela in April.

According to data from ship-tracking firm Kpler, India imported 659,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Russia and 612,000 bpd from Venezuela in the first six days of April.

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