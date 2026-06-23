US, Iran agree on roadmap for final deal in 60 days: Why India is watching

A fresh diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran has raised hopes of an end to months of conflict that rattled global energy markets and threatened one of the world's most important shipping routes.

High-level talks in Switzerland on Sunday ended with all parties agreeing on a roadmap to reach a final settlement within 60 days. US Vice President JD Vance described the discussions as constructive and said negotiators had laid the groundwork for a comprehensive agreement.

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” Vance was quoted as saying at a news briefing by NBC News as he departed for the US from the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, where the talks were held.

In a joint statement, the mediators said the parties had agreed to begin technical-level talks immediately, establish a dedicated communication channel to avoid misunderstandings and work towards ensuring safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Why it matters for India For India, the significance of the breakthrough extends far beyond diplomacy. India sources nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making stability in West Asia central to its energy security. More than 60 per cent of those imports come from the Persian Gulf, according to a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, with most shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz before reaching Indian ports.

India imported goods worth nearly $99 billion from West Asia in 2025, with crude oil and LNG accounting for a substantial share of the trade basket, according to a Business Standard report. The agreement could also pave the way for Iranian crude to re-enter global markets. Before US sanctions were reimposed in 2018, India was among Iran's largest oil customers, with refiners favouring Iranian crude because of competitive pricing, flexible payment terms and compatibility with Indian refineries. A return of Iranian barrels would boost global supply, ease pressure on crude prices and give Indian refiners access to a supplier that historically offered favourable credit terms and lower freight costs.

In a related move, Washington issued a temporary 60-day general licence allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. Prashant Vashisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA, said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the temporary easing of restrictions on Iranian oil were positive developments for an already tight crude market. Inflation risks A sustained rise in oil prices would eventually filter through the economy. “Iranian crude was historically available with a credit period of 60-90 days as against 30 days of other crude producers which was beneficial for refiners due to lower working capital requirements besides which geographical proximity to India would benefit Indian refiners," he noted.