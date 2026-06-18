US-Iran deal seeks uranium curbs, sanctions relief, Hormuz reopening

A draft agreement by the United States and Iran calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and would waive, but not permanently end, sanctions on the country, according to US officials who read the language of the memorandum on ending the war to journalists.

The agreement would also open the Strait of Hormuz toll-free for two months and affirm a commitment to Lebanon's territorial integrity in the face of Israel's invasion against the Hezbollah militant group.

US officials dictated the language to journalists Wednesday after days of secrecy, speaking on condition of anonymity. Iranian state TV later released text that largely tracks what the US put out.

Meanwhile, Iran suggested the document could be signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian. Such a signing ceremony would represent a major step for the two countries, which saw diplomatic relations break off in 1980 over the US Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran. According to the officials, the draft agreement includes language that Iran agrees not to develop or procure nuclear weapons. It also addresses Tehran's highly enriched Iranian uranium, requiring that it be downgraded on site as a minimum. In return, the US will move to waive, but not eliminate, some wide-ranging sanctions against Iran once the deal is signed. The agreement also secures free passage of the strait for only 60 days, and it does not preclude fees in future, according to the US officials and the Iranian draft.

The document also has provisions to ensure the territorial integrity of Lebanon after Israel's latest attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanese territory. Israel has rejected the prospect of withdrawing from Lebanon, but the agreement expressly states in its first point that military operations in Lebanon must stop with the signing of the memorandum. Under the Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump pulled out of in his first term, Iran also agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program and promised never to build an atomic weapon. The Islamic Republic maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful. Trump casts uncertainty on signing plans Trump, meanwhile, cast some uncertainty on whether the signing would happen as planned. Asked how confident he was that the ceremony would take place, Trump said: "You never know with deals, do you? But you're going to find out pretty soon." The US and Israel went to war on Feb 28 in part to prevent Iran from ever getting a nuclear weapon, although Trump's goals in the conflict have repeatedly shifted.

The interim deal stops the war before securing that goal. Instead, it opens a two-month period for nuclear negotiations and appears to offer Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return. The US agreement to immediately allow Iran to sell its oil freely and the offer to eventually lift all sanctions represent major concessions that go beyond the terms of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Trump withdrew America from that pact in his first term, declaring it the "worst deal ever". The accord likely will draw intense opposition in Washington, and it appears to be a major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has come under criticism at home from the media, his opponents and even some allies as details emerge.

The deal will stop fighting, start more negotiations Much of the agreement would restore the status quo before the war, including ending hostilities, restarting talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme, and reopening the strait, the crucial passage for the world's oil and natural gas and whose closure created a historic energy crisis. The deal includes an end to the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah. That is one of the most delicate parts of the agreement because Israel has maintained it will continue to defend itself and to occupy vast swaths of Lebanon. Iran has said Israel must withdraw under the deal.

The White House and other American officials have not published the terms and did not immediately respond to questions. Trump has cited various goals for the war, including at times vowing it would end Iran's nuclear and missile programs and its support for Hezbollah and other proxy groups in the region. He also suggested it could lead to toppling the Iranian government. The interim deal falls short of all of these goals, but Trump hailed it Wednesday. "Nobody knows what it is, but it's very strong," Trump said in France, where he attended a Group of Seven summit. But he also opened the door to abandoning it: "It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs."

Major concessions offered to Iran Some concessions to Iran - including the full lifting of sanctions and the release of frozen assets - would happen gradually and be linked to progress in the nuclear talks, according to officials from Pakistan, a key mediator. They outlined some of the deal's major points on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. But in the meantime, the US will issue waivers to sanctions that allow Iran to sell oil freely. The Islamic Republic's oil export revenues in 2024 were more than $46 billion. Its main buyer of oil, China, is believed to have bought at below-market prices because of its willingness to ignore the sanctions.

Granting oil waivers at the start of the 60-day talks strips the US of a major point of leverage. Only at the conclusion of the overall deal in 2015 were sanctions on Iran's oil lifted. The interim deal also opens the door to ending all sanctions Iran faces from the US and at the UN - including those over Tehran's weapons programmes and human rights abuses - though it says the schedule for that will be worked out later. Still, that far surpasses the 2015 deal, which only lifted some sanctions in exchange for Iran drastically reducing its enrichment and stockpile of uranium.

The accord would also provide Iran with at least $300 billion to rebuild - an extraordinary figure and another major benefit for Iran. The money also appears dependent on the progress of further negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance has said Gulf Arab nations would invest that amount. But Gulf countries would likely be reluctant to help Iran after Iranian attacks in the war destroyed oil facilities and other sites in their territory. Trump reiterated Wednesday that the US would not contribute and said it was up to other countries if they wanted to invest. The pact would provide relief to global economy The deal provides a major win for the global economy - the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded once passed before the war began. Since then, Iranian attacks on shipping and the threat to vessels effectively shut the strait.