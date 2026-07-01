US, Iran getting along very well, says Trump after meeting in Qatar

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was getting along very well with Iran and that recent meetings in Qatar went well.

"The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," Trump told reporters. "They've had very good meetings, and we'll see." The U.S. and Iran held technical talks in the Qatari capital of Doha on Wednesday as they seek to agree on the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, a source with direct knowledge of the talks and an Iranian official said.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff met the prime minister of Qatar, a mediator in the talks alongside Pakistan to lay groundwork for the negotiations, but would not be attending the discussions themselves, the source with direct knowledge of the talks said.