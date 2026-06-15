US, Iran head to Switzerland for peace deal: Here's what world can expect

After more than three months of war, the US and Iran reached a peace agreement late Sunday night, and the two nations are set to sign the deal in Switzerland on June 19 . US President Donald Trump announced that he is “fully authorising” the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and allowing the “immediate removal of the United States naval blockade.”

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" he wrote on his social media account.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also announced that it had finalised a cease-fire deal with the US. The security council, in a statement, said the agreement came after “months of long and difficult negotiations,” and thanked Pakistan and Qatar for mediating the negotiations, quoted The New York Times.

This comes after the US launched military actions against Iran in late February, stating that it wanted to eliminate Tehran's nuclear programme and destroy its ballistic missile capabilities. The attacks marked the start of the more than three-month-long US-Iran war, which has killed thousands of people, disrupted global oil markets, threatened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, rattled the global economy, and raised fears of a wider regional war in West Asia. What is in the US-Iran peace deal? The announcement of the peace deal comes after over two months of negotiations mediated by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While the details of the deal remain unclear, the Pakistan PM on X wrote that the deal provides “permanent termination of military operations on all fronts,” including in Lebanon.

Trump said the agreement also provides for the "toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz " and the "immediate removal of the United States naval blockade". However, the memorandum of understanding underpinning the peace deal calls for the strait's reopening within 30 days under "Iranian arrangements", according to Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency. The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply, making it one of the most critical chokepoints for global energy trade. It is also a key transit route for natural gas and other commodities, including fertilisers. Trump on Sunday said, reiterating his promise that “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The peace deal reportedly includes a provision under which the US would provide Iran with $300 billion through a "reconstruction fund" to help rebuild areas affected by months of conflict and instability, according to Iran’s Mehr news. However, the report has not been officially confirmed by the US or Iran. What is the next step? The US and Iran will formally sign the agreement in Switzerland on Friday. According to the memorandum of understanding, the Strait of Hormuz is to reopen within 30 days under Iranian supervision; however, details regarding the removal of the US naval blockade have yet to be clarified.