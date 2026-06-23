US, Iran offer conflicting accounts of nuke talks as deal efforts continue

United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into “infinity”, despite Tehran’s denials, and that unfrozen Iranian assets would be used to buy humanitarian supplies from the US.

Washington agreed to waive sanctions on Iran for 60 days from Monday after the first round of talks under a nascent peace deal agreed last week on ending more than three months of war.

US Vice-President JD Vance said the talks with Iranian officials in the Swiss mountain resort of Bürgenstock laid a good foundation for a final accord and that Tehran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country.

But Iran denied it had begun discussions on its nuclear programme at the talks, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, and said it had not agreed to invite back International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday Iranian officials had not held a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Switzerland and had no plans for the UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Iran’s damaged nuclear facilities. Trump hit back on Tuesday at what he said were Iran’s “protestations and false statements”. “Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!),” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also said any Iranian assets unfrozen under the deal would be placed in an escrow account and used to buy food and medical supplies from the US, “including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers.” Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva had earlier on Tuesday denied there had been any such agreement. “Iran is the only country to decide what to do with its assets, which are going to be defrozen, and so I reject any claim about that if there would be any role for any other country to have an influence on those decisions or on those processes,” Ali Bahreini told reporters.

The conflicting statements highlighted the uncertainty facing negotiations to halt a war that has upended West Asia. Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva on Tuesday reported good progress in peace talks between the US and Iran, but denied US claims that Tehran would use assets unfrozen as part of a deal to buy US commodities. “Our colleagues continue to discuss in very good talks yesterday at the technical level,” Bahreini said, adding that two working groups will be established within the coming days to discuss the removal of sanctions against Iran and issues related to Iranian nuclear activities.

On Monday, the sides agreed on a mechanism to end fighting between US ally Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil supplies blockaded by Iran during the war. In the first of several steps to provide economic relief to Iran, the US Treasury announced a waiver until August 21 on sanctions, allowing Tehran to sell oil and related products and receive payment for them. Rubio to meet Gulf allies amid Iran reset scrutiny US Secretary of State Marco Rubio faces a delicate mission this week pitching the Iran peace deal to Gulf Arab leaders who fear excessive concessions will strengthen Tehran and reshape the region’s security balance and oil flows. Rubio will arrive in the UAE on Tuesday, before travelling to Kuwait and Bahrain, where he will meet officials from the GCC. At issue are elements of a draft agreement that includes no limits on Iran’s ballistic missiles, a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund and provisions that could expand Tehran’s regional influence and control over oil shipping lanes.