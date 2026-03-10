US-Israel-Iran war: Where the conflict stands after 10 days of fighting

Ten days after the Iran conflict erupted, the crisis is no longer limited to air strikes and missile exchanges. The impact of war can now be felt in shipping lanes, oil markets and diplomatic corridors across the world. An Iranian naval ship has been sunk in the Indian Ocean, explosions have been reported across parts of the Gulf, and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz - a chokepoint for nearly a fifth of the world’s oil trade - have sent energy markets into sharp volatility.

Global powers have also weighed in, calling for restraint and restoration of peace. China has urged de-escalation, Russia has warned of an emerging energy crisis, and Western governments are balancing support for the United States with concerns about a wider regional war. As fighting continues, the conflict is reshaping both security dynamics in West Asia and the global energy outlook.

How did the conflict begin and escalate? The fighting began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets in what they termed ‘Operation Epic Fury’, targeting military sites, nuclear facilities and senior leadership, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated almost immediately with ballistic missiles and drones aimed at Israel and several US bases across the region. Iranian strikes targeted American installations and allied facilities in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait , Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Roughly 170 missiles were launched in the first wave, according to conflict trackers.

ALSO READ: West Asia war digest, March 10: Stories tracking the economic fallout The war widened further as Iran-backed Hezbollah militia launched missiles and drones at Israel from Lebanon, prompting Israeli strikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon and eventually a ground operation in parts of the country. Major military incidents so far The first 10 days saw multiple significant attacks. On March 4, a US Navy submarine torpedoed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in international waters close to Sri Lanka. The ship had completed naval training exercises in India and was heading back to Iran. Reports suggest at least 87 sailors were killed, while Sri Lankan forces rescued some survivors.

Washington described the vessel as a legitimate military target, while Iran said it was on a non-combat mission. Iranian missiles and drones have targeted locations across the Gulf, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia , Qatar and Kuwait. Air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles, triggering sirens in cities such as Dubai and Manama. Saudi Arabia said its forces destroyed drones approaching its eastern oil-producing region. Iranian forces have also targeted energy and port infrastructure in Oman, including Duqm and Salalah, and attacks on oil tankers have resulted in casualties among crews. Why the Strait of Hormuz matters The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the strategic centre of the crisis.

ALSO READ: Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy Following the initial strikes, Iran warned shipping companies and moved to restrict passage through the Strait. The waterway normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it would maintain the blockade until the US and Israel stop their attacks. Washington has warned that any attempt to fully close the strait would trigger major escalation. Impact on global oil markets Energy markets reacted swiftly. Crude prices rose as high as $120 per barrel on Monday, March 9, as fears grew over potential disruption to Gulf shipments.

Tanker rates in West Asia also surged, with some routes reporting record freight prices amid heightened security risks. The volatility has revived concerns about global supply chains, particularly for countries in Asia and Europe which are dependent on Gulf for energy imports. Global diplomatic responses Major powers have responded cautiously. Russia has warned that the conflict risks triggering a broader energy crisis, while China has called for restraint and diplomatic engagement to safeguard global trade and energy flows. European governments and Nato allies have largely backed Washington’s security concerns but have cautioned against further escalation. Some have begun withdrawing diplomatic staff from parts of West Asia.

India has taken a cautious stance, focusing on maritime safety and humanitarian assistance. Following the IRIS Dena incident, New Delhi confirmed that it had allowed an Iranian ship, IRIS Lavan, to dock at its shores. India has also extended help and emphasised protection of shipping routes in the Indian Ocean. Casualties so far Casualty figures vary, but estimates suggest heavy losses. Iranian authorities say more than 1,255 people have been killed, most of them civilians, in US–Israeli strikes. Thousands have been injured. One of the deadliest incidents reportedly involved a strike on a school in Minab, where around 175 people, mostly children aged 7–12, were killed.