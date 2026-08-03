Explained: Why the US and Japan joined hands to support the falling yen

Japan and the United States (US) stepped into the currency market together to support the weakening yen, helping it recover from its sharp fall. The move came after the yen weakened to around ¥163 against the US dollar, its lowest level in nearly four decades. Following the coordinated intervention, the yen strengthened sharply to around ¥156 against the dollar.

The intervention marks the first coordinated US-Japan action to support the yen through direct purchases in nearly 30 years. Both governments have also said they are ready to intervene again if the currency comes under pressure.

What does currency intervention mean?

Currency intervention is when a country's central bank or government buys or sells currencies in the foreign exchange market to influence the value of its own currency.

In this case, Japan's Ministry of Finance, with support from the US Treasury Department, bought yen and sold US dollars. Buying more yen increased demand for the Japanese currency, helping it recover after months of weakness. Such interventions are usually carried out when governments believe currency movements have become too rapid or disorderly and could hurt the economy. Why had the yen weakened so much? Several factors had pushed the yen to its weakest level since 1986. One of the biggest reasons was the wide gap between interest rates in Japan and the US. While the US has maintained relatively high interest rates, the Bank of Japan has kept borrowing costs much lower, even after raising rates to 1 per cent last week.

Higher US interest rates offer better returns to investors, encouraging them to move money into dollar-denominated assets. This increases demand for the dollar while weakening the yen. The interest-rate gap also encouraged the carry trade. Investors borrowed money in low-interest-rate Japan and invested it in countries offering higher returns, especially the US. This increased selling pressure on the yen and added to its decline. Investors were also worried about Japan's public finances. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently announced a two-year cut in sales tax on food and soft drinks to reduce the cost of living. While the move is aimed at helping consumers, some analysts fear it could put additional pressure on government finances and further weaken confidence in the yen, the Financial Times reported.

Japan's heavy dependence on imports has also made the weak yen more painful, as it raises the cost of imported goods and fuels inflation. Why did the US join the intervention? US participation gave the intervention much greater weight in global financial markets. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama confirmed that the finance ministry purchased yen in coordination with the US Treasury Department. She said the joint action "countered excessive volatility and disorderly movements in the Japanese yen in recent months". US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also backed the move, saying "Friday's co-ordinated foreign exchange actions countered disorderly yen movements" and that the department would "not hesitate to participate in further joint intervention".

US President Donald Trump also defended Washington's decision to help Japan. "We have a good relationship with Japan... they have a weakening yen, and they wanted a little bit of help, and we're always there for Japan. Japan's been very good to us, with the exception, of course, of Pearl Harbor," he said. Asked what the US gained from the intervention, Trump said, "Financial benefit. It's also good for the world economy." Analysts also note that a weaker US dollar makes American exports more competitive by reducing their prices in yen terms, giving Washington an additional economic incentive, Associated Press reported.

What to watch next Markets are now watching whether Japan and the US step in again if the yen comes under fresh pressure. Katayama has made clear that Japan is prepared to act again if needed. "We will not hesitate to conduct further joint intervention," she said. The Bank of Japan has also signalled that it could raise interest rates faster if necessary. Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would ensure it does not "fall behind the curve". For now, traders are closely monitoring the yen's movement after its rebound to around ¥156 against the dollar. Any renewed weakness or signs of excessive volatility could increase expectations of another coordinated intervention by Tokyo and Washington.