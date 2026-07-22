US judge rejects Trump's bid to block BBC subpoenas in $10 billion suit

By Erik Larson

A judge denied President Donald Trump’s attempt to block dozens of subpoenas sent to members of his inner circle by the British Broadcasting Corp. as part of its defence against his $10 billion defamation lawsuit.

The development Tuesday comes in a suit Trump filed over a BBC documentary that used a misleading edit of his speech on Jan. 6, 2021, that gave the misleading impression he’d made a direct call for violence before his supporters attacked the Capitol.

The BBC apologized for the edit before the suit was filed, but is now taking steps to focus the case on Trump’s intent and state of mind on the day of the Capitol riot.

The subpoenas are reasonable given the breadth of Trump’s lawsuit, which claims the 12-second clip of his speech had a devastating impact on the value of his brand, properties and future financial prospects, US Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett said at a hearing in Miami Tuesday. The judge also granted the BBC’s request to force Trump’s company to respond to a subpoena seeking a wide array of financial documents. Even so, Lett said, the information sought by the BBC may need to be narrowed. The BBC said the subpoenas to Trump’s inner circle, cabinet and federal agencies will provide evidence of Trump’s state of mind and intent around his speech that day. The London-based news outlet argues that Trump must show that he did not incite the riot in order to prove the BBC defamed him by allegedly implying he had done so.

The BBC said the subpoena to the Trump Organization will provide evidence to dispute the president’s claim of financial harm since the documentary aired and instead will show Trump’s wealth has soared by more than $1 billon in the last year. The judge said that in both disputes — over the subpoenas to Trump’s inner circle and to his company — the information being sought was “overbroad” because it sought virtually everything related to Jan. 6, agreeing with a key contention by Trump’s legal team. “I do not believe that a full relitigation of Jan. 6 is called for simply because the documentary itself was related to Jan. 6,” Lett said.

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team said that the lawsuit is holding the BBC accountable for its “defamation and reckless election interference.” In another development, Trump’s attorney attempted to walk back his argument in the complaint that Trump was seeking the massive compensation as a result of damage caused to his brand, properties and other business interests because of the BBC broadcast. The lawyer, Alejandro Brito, seeking to bolster his argument that the subpoena to Trump’s company wasn’t necessary, told the judge he would amend the lawsuit to show that the president was only seeking compensation for damage to his reputation and the cost of repairing that damage.