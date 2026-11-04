US judge temporarily blocks Trump admin's plan to deport detained Afghans

A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration plans to deport Afghans detained in the United States to Afghanistan or Pakistan on Tuesday, after advocates and dozens of members of Congress warned that their lives would be at risk.

Judge Valerie Caproni's order expires Saturday, with no deportations planned before then.

A letter led by California Democratic Rep. Scott Peters and signed by 65 other members of the House and Senate said they were "extremely concerned that sending vulnerable people" would expose them to "persecution, torture, or even death." The letter was sent Monday to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.